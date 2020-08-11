Health officials report 7 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 5:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported seven new cases in Eastern New Mexico on Tuesday, August 11.

Today’s report shows six new cases in Curry County and one new case in Roosevelt County.

693 New Mexico residents have now died due to COVID-19.

Including the new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 22,643 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 134 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. There have been 9,612 cases designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

There are 795 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 564

Quay County: 34

Roosevelt County: 167

Union County: 30

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

There are 9,047 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 15

Castro County: 200

Childress County: 40

Collingsworth County: 11

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 196

Deaf Smith County: 763

Donley County: 48

Gray County: 227

Hall County: 11

Hansford County: 73

Hartley County: 97

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 18

Moore County: 1,050

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 340

Potter County: 3,711

Randall County: 1,765

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 40

Swisher County: 80

Wheeler County: 36

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,404 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 9

Carson County: 9

Castro County: 138

Cottle County: 15

Childress County: 14

Collingsworth County: 6

Dallam County: 177

Deaf Smith County: 487

Donley County: 36

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 4

Hartley County: 83

Hansford County: 42

Hemphill County: 30

Hutchinson County: 97

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 3

Moore County: 948

Ochiltree County: 63

Oldham County: 9

Parmer County: 269

Potter County: 3,267

Randall County: 1,363

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 65

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 143 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 4

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 15

Parmer County: 8

Potter County: 45

Randall County: 24

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 36

Cimarron County: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 32

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

