FIRST ALERT: High temperatures over 100 returning this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High heat is returning to the area this week with a few days of over 100 degrees across the region.
A high pressure system will situate itself over our region, and strengthen, keeping rain chances from forming and keeping our skies clear and warm.
This will allow much of the region to heat to 100 degrees or more in some places, especially Palo Duro Canyon, where temperatures on the canyon floor can be 10-15 degrees warmer than they are at the rim.
On the bright side, the heat is looking to stick around for just a couple of days before the high pressure system retreats off to the west as we bring cooler temperatures and rain chances back to the area.
That being said, be sure to be Heat Safety Aware for yourself, the elderly and those with special needs.
Remember that pets and outdoor animals will also need special attention along with plenty of water.
Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.
You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.
Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.