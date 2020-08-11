Scattered storms will once again drift through the area this evening, bringing good rain to some locations while others miss completely due to the isolated tracks. Starting tomorrow, high pressure aloft strengthens and takes control of the weather pattern. This will shut down rain chances and crank up the heat for the next few days. Highs tomorrow will be above 100 and the heat will peak on Thursday with highs from 103-108 possible.
Doppler Dave With Our Last Chance For Rain Before The Heat Sets In
KFDA afternoon weather update 8/11