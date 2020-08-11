Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reports 2nd COVID-19 death in Dallam County

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 11, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 3:53 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Dallam County.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District’s COVID-19 report for August 11 shows an additional death in Dallam County.

There is one new case in Dallam County, one new case in Hartley County and one new recovery in Dallam County.

There are now 97 total cases in Hartley County, with 83 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 10 active cases.

There are now 196 total cases in Dallam County, with 177 recoveries and two deaths. That leaves 17 active cases.

There have been 293 total cases in the counties.

Dallam Hartley Update 8/11
Dallam Hartley Update 8/11 (Source: Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District)

There are 9,037 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 15

Castro County: 200

Childress County: 40

Collingsworth County: 11

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 196

Deaf Smith County: 763

Donley County: 48

Gray County: 217

Hall County: 11

Hansford County: 73

Hartley County: 97

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 18

Moore County: 1,050

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 340

Potter County: 3,711

Randall County: 1,765

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 40

Swisher County: 80

Wheeler County: 36

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,379 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 9

Carson County: 9

Castro County: 138

Cottle County: 15

Childress County: 14

Collingsworth County: 6

Dallam County: 177

Deaf Smith County: 487

Donley County: 36

Gray County: 148

Hall County: 4

Hartley County: 83

Hansford County: 42

Hemphill County: 30

Hutchinson County: 97

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 3

Moore County: 948

Ochiltree County: 63

Oldham County: 9

Parmer County: 269

Potter County: 3,267

Randall County: 1,363

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 65

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 143 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 4

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 15

Parmer County: 8

Potter County: 45

Randall County: 24

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 36

Cimarron County: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 32

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 788 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 558

Quay County: 34

Roosevelt County: 166

Union County: 30

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

