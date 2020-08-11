Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reports 2nd COVID-19 death in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Dallam County.
The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District’s COVID-19 report for August 11 shows an additional death in Dallam County.
There is one new case in Dallam County, one new case in Hartley County and one new recovery in Dallam County.
There are now 97 total cases in Hartley County, with 83 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 10 active cases.
There are now 196 total cases in Dallam County, with 177 recoveries and two deaths. That leaves 17 active cases.
There have been 293 total cases in the counties.
There are 9,037 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 15
Castro County: 200
Childress County: 40
Collingsworth County: 11
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 196
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 48
Gray County: 217
Hall County: 11
Hansford County: 73
Hartley County: 97
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,050
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 340
Potter County: 3,711
Randall County: 1,765
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 40
Swisher County: 80
Wheeler County: 36
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,379 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 9
Carson County: 9
Castro County: 138
Cottle County: 15
Childress County: 14
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 177
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 36
Gray County: 148
Hall County: 4
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 42
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 97
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 3
Moore County: 948
Ochiltree County: 63
Oldham County: 9
Parmer County: 269
Potter County: 3,267
Randall County: 1,363
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 65
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 143 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 15
Parmer County: 8
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 24
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 788 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 558
Quay County: 34
Roosevelt County: 166
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.