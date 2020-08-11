Counselors discuss how to deal with your kid’s back to school anxiety

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Back to school jitters are nothing new.
However, in the middle of a pandemic, parents should know what signs to spot as kids return to school.
“What we are seeing is a large uptick now in some anxiety. Kids are very social even though they are not face-to-face as much as we think with social media,” said Amy Francis, counselor at River Road High School. “Really what this pandemic has done it take out the social aspect out of their lives even more so. We have seen a lot of kids anxious to get back to that. A lot of them have lost that sense of normalcy.”
She expects the return to school helps those students regain social skills once they are able to be around friends and get into a routine.
As that happens, conversation is key to reduce anxieties. Francis suggest looking at the school’s re-opening plans found online and going over them with their kids so they could have an idea of what to expect.
She also said to be patient and identify when grumpiness or tummy aches are really anxiety.
“When kids seem extra grumpy, jittery or depressed, we have to remember this is probably why,” said Francis. “We must still stick to that routine, get them up on time, try to do some exercise, take a walk around the block, and be prepared to talk about what comes next.”
Although talking about the changes at school is helpful, parents should also be careful with how their own stress could affect their kids.
“There are times to have those family conversations in the car or dining table and there are times to have those adult conversations behind close doors where they don’t pick up,” said Tracey Morman, director of Counseling and College, Career and Military Readiness at Amarillo Independent School District. “It is amazing what kids pick up, so they internalize that and if they do, that creates more worry more anxiety.”
Both counselors said they have continued to work with students virtually through the summer, which has helped them prepare to help students facing problems brought on by the pandemic.
“Like my mom lost her job, or this is going on, or I am not able to stay with my family because my parents work at the hospital and they are concerned about bringing something home. Things like that,” said Morman.
They both acknowledge this year will be different and everyone, not just students, are concerned. However, they are ready to see and continue helping their students.
