Construction worker dead after being hit by semi on I-40 near McLean

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after being hit with a car while working in a construction zone near McLean Monday afternoon.
Around 3:37 p.m., DPS officials say a semi-truck was driving east in the inside lane next to the center median of I-40. The driver of the semi says he was approaching another semi-truck from the rear to pass it.
The other semi was driving east in the outside lane.
A person, identified as 60-year-old Allan Dvorak of Haslet, Texas, was standing on the eastbound side of I-40 on the outside shoulder.
The semi-truck driver says he observed Dvorak run into his lane after the other semi drove by. The driver was unable to avoid the collision and ran into Dvorak with his front grill.
Dvorak was working with a construction company on the westbound side of I-40 and it was marked as a construction zone. The area where the collision happened was not an active construction zone.
The crash remains under investigation.
