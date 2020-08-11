Clovis Community College moves fall classes online

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Management at Clovis Community College announced all academic classes will be offered online this fall.
Courses will include virtual lectures and interactive access with instructors through the fall semester.
“Clovis Community College is committed to providing quality education, while keeping our students, faculty, and staff safe during this pandemic,” the college stated in a release.
College officials have submitted re-opening plans to the Governor and New Mexico Higher Education Department, outlining “strict COVID protocols.”
CCC said career technical education classes will be offered face-to-face with COVID-19 safety in mind. Physical education classes will be offered face-to-face during the second eight-weeks, subject to current public health orders.
The college will assist students with financial aid, academic advising and other registration needs during a Super Saturday event 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on August 15 and 22.
Fall classes begin August 24. For information on Super Saturday events or fall registration, call 575-769-2811 or visit clovis.edu.
