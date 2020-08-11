City of Pampa reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 3:59 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are six new COVID-19 cases and 25 more recoveries in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of six new cases in Gray County today.

This brings the total to 227 cases in Gray County.

All of the new cases are community spread and quarantined in their homes.

The state also reported 25 new recoveries, bringing the total to 173.

There have been four deaths.

There are now 50 active cases.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

There are 9,047 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 15

Castro County: 200

Childress County: 40

Collingsworth County: 11

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 196

Deaf Smith County: 763

Donley County: 48

Gray County: 227

Hall County: 11

Hansford County: 73

Hartley County: 97

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 18

Moore County: 1,050

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 340

Potter County: 3,711

Randall County: 1,765

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 40

Swisher County: 80

Wheeler County: 36

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,404 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 9

Carson County: 9

Castro County: 138

Cottle County: 15

Childress County: 14

Collingsworth County: 6

Dallam County: 177

Deaf Smith County: 487

Donley County: 36

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 4

Hartley County: 83

Hansford County: 42

Hemphill County: 30

Hutchinson County: 97

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 3

Moore County: 948

Ochiltree County: 63

Oldham County: 9

Parmer County: 269

Potter County: 3,267

Randall County: 1,363

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 65

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 143 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 4

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 15

Parmer County: 8

Potter County: 45

Randall County: 24

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 36

Cimarron County: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 32

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 788 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 558

Quay County: 34

Roosevelt County: 166

Union County: 30

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

