City of Pampa reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are six new COVID-19 cases and 25 more recoveries in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of six new cases in Gray County today.
This brings the total to 227 cases in Gray County.
All of the new cases are community spread and quarantined in their homes.
The state also reported 25 new recoveries, bringing the total to 173.
There have been four deaths.
There are now 50 active cases.
There are 9,047 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 15
Castro County: 200
Childress County: 40
Collingsworth County: 11
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 196
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 48
Gray County: 227
Hall County: 11
Hansford County: 73
Hartley County: 97
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,050
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 340
Potter County: 3,711
Randall County: 1,765
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 40
Swisher County: 80
Wheeler County: 36
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,404 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 9
Carson County: 9
Castro County: 138
Cottle County: 15
Childress County: 14
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 177
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 36
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 4
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 42
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 97
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 3
Moore County: 948
Ochiltree County: 63
Oldham County: 9
Parmer County: 269
Potter County: 3,267
Randall County: 1,363
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 65
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 143 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 15
Parmer County: 8
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 24
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 788 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 558
Quay County: 34
Roosevelt County: 166
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.