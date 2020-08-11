Amarillo firefighters adjusting to life at fire stations while social distancing, wearing masks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Being at home is usually a place where people forget about social distancing, but for Amarillo firefighters, the station is their second home.
They have to manage keeping everybody safe, while living at the same time.
For Amarillo firefighters, the Central Fire Station in downtown is where they live half a week.
“It is like your second house. Imagine being at your house and having eight guys that you got to try to stay away from in your home. It’s a little difficult,” said Captain Cody Snyder with the Amarillo Fire Department. “On top of that, they get calls and they’re on the truck with four guys in a small area. We are wearing masks, we’re trying to keep our distance as best we can. It’s just difficult being inside a home with several guys. It’s difficult to keep your distance, but we’re doing the best we can.”
The Amarillo firefighters eat, sleep, work out and go in and out of the station for 24 straight hours. During their down time, they hang out with each other, but over the last six months, that has been a challenge.
“It’s difficult, we’re used to hanging out with each other quite often, whether it’s playing dominoes or doing training, everything like that, we just try to maintain that distance, and when you’re not able to, that’s why we have our masks and our neck gators that we have on to just help protect against that spread,” said Joseph Sykes, firefighter at the Amarillo Fire Station.
Wearing masks is only part of making sure everybody in the station is safe. They have to get daily temperature checks, consistently wipe down surfaces after use, make appointments to use their gym and have spaced-out dinners.
Training has also been changed.
“A lot of our training has gone to internet. We go online, and a lot of the CDs we have to do are computer based anyway. We’ve done a lot of that,” said Snyder. “The in-person training that we usually do a couple times a year, that’s had to be put on hold and rescheduled for later.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.