Amarillo firefighters adjusting to life at fire stations while social distancing, wearing masks

“It is like your second house. Imagine being at your house and having eight guys that you got to try to stay away from in your home. It’s a little difficult,” said Captain Cody Snyder with the Amarillo Fire Department. “On top of that, they get calls and they’re on the truck with four guys in a small area. We are wearing masks, we’re trying to keep our distance as best we can. It’s just difficult being inside a home with several guys. It’s difficult to keep your distance, but we’re doing the best we can.”