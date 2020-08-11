Amarillo City Council discusses next phase of garbage collection carts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council members talked today about rolling out the next phase of modernizing trash collection with garbage carts.
This spring, the coronavirus stalled the second phase of replacing some trash bins in front of houses and in narrow alleys and reducing hand pickup of bags.
City Management Analyst Blair Snow said the city now plans to deliver carts to 3,400 homes in about a month.
The city will remove existing bins on October 5.
Crews empty carts twice a week, and homeowners get two carts if they need the capacity.
