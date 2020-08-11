AC receives $2.3 million in federal funding for student-success initiatives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College was awarded a pair of grants to sustain ongoing student-success initiatives at their West and Moore County Campuses.
The U.S. Department of Education will provide $2.3 million to AC over five years to sustain initiatives described as “highly successful” by the college.
Both awards come from the Department of Education’s Student Support Services Program, which is aimed at increasing retention and graduation rates among low-income, first-generation an disabled college students.
Eligible students are offered intensive career and academic advising, tutoring, coaching and other resources necessary to ensure they remain in college and complete their degree or certificate.
“These are two very strong programs that are built into the fabric of the college, and both are deserving of this continued funding,” said Jennifer Ashcraft, AC grants administration coordinator. “Both programs reached or exceeded all the performance goals we set over the previous grant period, and we believe it significantly influenced our bid for these new funds.”
AC received $261,888 in first-year funding as part of the SSS-STEM Health Sciences Grant. When similarly allotted over five years, the grant will provide $1,309,440 to support at least 140 allied health and nursing majors at AC’s West Campus.
The SSS-Moore County Campus Grant will provide AC with $212,582 annually over the next five years, totaling $1,062,910 to support a minimum of 100 students regardless of major.
This new funding arrived with the expiration of the five-year-award AC received from the Department of Education in 2015. These new grants allow each of the student-success initiatives to continue without interruption.
