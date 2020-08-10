Amarillo police arrest woman on charges related to 2019 deadly crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a woman today in connection with the death of a child more than a year ago.
Randall County Criminal District Attorney Robert Love said Karli Braughton set off a chain reaction wreck at Soncy Road and Hollywood Road in April of 2019.
A 6-year-old girl who was in the car she hit died a few days later.
A Randall County grand jury indicted her for criminally negligent homicide after an extensive investigation.
Love said the incident involved distracted driving, and the investigation included obtaining cell phones and data reports, which took time.
