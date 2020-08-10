Registration opens for Maverick Club After School Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Maverick Club After School Program is now accepting registrations for the fall.
Registrations takes place August 10 - 19, or until registration capacity is met. Pricing and registration is available online here.
Locations for program include:
- Rolling Hills Site, Aug. 20 from after school until 6:00 p.m.
- San Jacinto Site, Sept. 1 from after school until 6:00 p.m.
- Glenwood Site, Sept. 1 from after school until 6:00 p.m.
- “Dykeman” Unit Maverick Club, Sept. 1 from after school until 7:00 p.m.
The Maverick Club offers pick up from the following schools: Austin Middle School, Bivins Elementary, Carver Elementary, Carver ECA, Hamlet Elementary, Landergin Elementary, Oakdale Elementary, Tradewind Elementary and Wolfin Elementary.
COVID-19 safety measures will be implemented this year in an effort to protect children in the program.
