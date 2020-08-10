Panhandle PBS and Maverick Boys and Girls Club offering STEAM programming for kids in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS is partnering with Maverick Boys and Girls Club to inspire at-home learning.
The “by kids, for kids” pilot effort will offer children in the Texas Panhandle with STEAM - science, technology, engineering, arts and math - educational resources through the end of summer and beyond.
As part of the effort, children attending Maverick Boys and Girls Club in Amarillo are featured on four Panhandle PBS program introductions: Odd Squad (weekdays at 4:00 p.m.), Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (weekdays at 8:00 a.m.), Molly of Denali (weekdays at 3:00 p.m.), Camp TV (Fridays at 2:00 p.m. and Sundays at 10:00 a.m.).
The broadcast program introductions are meant to personalize educational television for youth in the area.
“Each introduction, which was created by kids for kids, invites youth watching to get excited and engaged,” said Alise Dixon, senior director of quality improvement for Boys and Girls Club of America.
The videos and free learning resources from PBS and Boys and Girls Club of America’s My Future are available online here.
