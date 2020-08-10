Meals on Wheels delivers food to an increasing number of elderly due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Meals on Wheels is seeing a boost in food deliveries to the elderly due to covid-19.
Over the last six months, Meals on Wheels says they have seen a 25 percent increase in people needing their assistance.
Since people over 65 are some of the most vulnerable to the Coronavirus, they have been relying on Meals on Wheels to get essential needs met.
“They’ve been scared and nervous during this time. They’ve been scared and nervous that they’ll get the virus and they’ve been scared that we might stop serving and that’s never going to happen. We are to vital, were too critical, and were gonna be there for them,” said Susie Akers, Executive Director at Meals on Wheels.
The service delivers to 310 clients a day and has a waiting list.
The director of Area Agency of the Panhandle, Melissa Carter, says the Amarillo community is supportive in joining the Meals on Wheels cause.
The group currently has 450 volunteers.
