Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas hosting virtual civil legal clinic for veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas is hosting a virtual civil legal clinic for veterans this week.
On Wednesday, August 12, veterans can attend the clinic to learn about benefits, eviction, unemployment, bankruptcy, Medicare and Medicaid and more.
The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Space for the event is limited, so you are asked to register by 2:00 p.m. on August 11.
To register for the event, call Luisa Vigil at (806) 373-6808 extension 6503. Leave a message with your name, phone number, best time to call you and a brief description of your legal issue.
