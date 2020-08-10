Our latest round of evening storms will track across the area with stronger cells producing some strong winds and small hail. After the storms clear out overnight we will cool into the upper 60s by morning. Highs tomorrow will climb back into the upper 90s and scattered storms will be possible one last evening before we shift into a dry pattern for a few days. We also expect the August heat to intensify with highs well over 100 for Wednesday and Thursday.
Doppler Dave Tracks Storms This Evening, Then Rising Heat This Week
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 8/10