Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, now at 27 active cases

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The COVID-19 report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows three new cases in Dallam County and five new cases in Hartley County.
The report also shows a new recovery in Dallam County.
There are 96 total cases in Hartley County, with 83 recoveries and four deaths. There are nine active cases in Hartley County.
There are 195 total cases in Dallam County, with 176 recoveries and one death. There are 18 active cases in Dallam County.
There have been 291 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in both counties.
There are 8,997 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 15
Castro County: 200
Childress County: 40
Collingsworth County: 11
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 195
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 48
Gray County: 217
Hall County: 11
Hansford County: 73
Hartley County: 96
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,050
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 340
Potter County: 3,689
Randall County: 1,747
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 40
Swisher County: 80
Wheeler County: 36
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,274 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 9
Carson County: 9
Castro County: 138
Cottle County: 15
Childress County: 14
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 176
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 36
Gray County: 148
Hall County: 4
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 42
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 97
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 3
Moore County: 948
Ochiltree County: 63
Oldham County: 9
Parmer County: 269
Potter County: 3,216
Randall County: 1,316
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 65
Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 145 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 15
Parmer County: 8
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 23
Swisher County: 2
There are 780 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 552
Quay County: 34
Roosevelt County: 164
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.