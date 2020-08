We’re currently tracking a few more days of rain chances in the region, but heat looks to be the focus going throughout this week unfortunately. We’re looking at a daytime high today in the mid to upper-90s, reaching the triple digit mark by Wednesday at the latest. Rain chances will continue tonight into Tuesday night, but we’ll clear up and see sunny skies for Wednesday until Saturday. Expect mainly southerly winds at about 5-20 mph for the better part of the week.