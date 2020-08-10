City of Hereford reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, now at 257 active cases

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are currently 257 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on August 10.
There are 763 total cases, with 487 recoveries and 19 deaths.
That leaves 257 active cases in Deaf Smith County.
There are 8,989 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 15
Castro County: 200
Childress County: 40
Collingsworth County: 11
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 192
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 48
Gray County: 217
Hall County: 11
Hansford County: 73
Hartley County: 91
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,050
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 340
Potter County: 3,689
Randall County: 1,747
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 40
Swisher County: 80
Wheeler County: 36
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,273 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 9
Carson County: 9
Castro County: 138
Cottle County: 15
Childress County: 14
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 175
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 36
Gray County: 148
Hall County: 4
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 42
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 97
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 3
Moore County: 948
Ochiltree County: 63
Oldham County: 9
Parmer County: 269
Potter County: 3,216
Randall County: 1,316
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 65
Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 145 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 15
Parmer County: 8
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 23
Swisher County: 2
There are 780 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 552
Quay County: 34
Roosevelt County: 164
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
