City of CLovis reminds residents of alley clean-up information

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Clovis sanitation crew regularly clear City’s alleys of large items and tree limbs. However, over the last two weeks the Clovis Public work employees hauled a record of 198 tons of debris to the landfill.
The Public Works Director Clint Bunch reminded Clovis residents that there are no costs to take large items of trash to the location. The landfill is open Monday through Saturday 7:00 am to 4:30 pm and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm.
If residents are unable to haul large items, or you would like to report trash in your alley, please contact Public Works at (575) 769-2376 or complete the form here.
To avoid impacting the residence, the dumpster is located behind. Any Clovis residents who are unable to take their large items to the landfill should place large items in the alley behind their house.
