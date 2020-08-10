Boots vs. Badges softball game happening this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boots vs. Badges softball game is happening this Saturday, August 15.
Ticket sales are different this year, and limited seats are available.
You can purchase your tickets at Coffee Memorial Blood Center at 7400 Wallace Boulevard. Tickets are available in groups of two, four and six.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m., and gates open at 6:05 p.m.
All proceeds benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle and Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
