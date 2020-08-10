Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 10 shows 50 new cases, 50 recoveries, 1 death

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 10, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 1:19 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 836 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 50 new cases, one additional death and 50 recoveries.

There are a total of 3,689 cases in Potter County and 1,747 in Randall County.

4,532 people have recovered and 68 have died. The new death reported today is for a Potter County resident.

There are 259 pending tests.

Amarillo Update 8/10 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 8,976 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 15

Castro County: 200

Childress County: 40

Collingsworth County: 11

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 192

Deaf Smith County: 750

Donley County: 48

Gray County: 217

Hall County: 11

Hansford County: 73

Hartley County: 91

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 18

Moore County: 1,050

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 340

Potter County: 3,689

Randall County: 1,747

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 40

Swisher County: 80

Wheeler County: 36

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,273 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 9

Carson County: 9

Castro County: 138

Cottle County: 15

Childress County: 14

Collingsworth County: 6

Dallam County: 175

Deaf Smith County: 487

Donley County: 36

Gray County: 148

Hall County: 4

Hartley County: 83

Hansford County: 42

Hemphill County: 30

Hutchinson County: 97

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 3

Moore County: 948

Ochiltree County: 63

Oldham County: 9

Parmer County: 269

Potter County: 3,216

Randall County: 1,316

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 65

Wheeler County: 31

There have also been 145 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 4

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 15

Parmer County: 8

Potter County: 45

Randall County: 23

Swisher County: 2

There are 780 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 552

Quay County: 34

Roosevelt County: 164

Union County: 30

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 36

Cimarron County: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 32

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

