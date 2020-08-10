Amarillo College to receive $474,000 grant to help first-generation, low-income students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will receive a federal grant for over $474,000 to provide first-generation and low-income college students with support.
According to a news release, the funding comes from the Student Support Services Program and is anticipated to be sustained for five years.
“As our students prepare to return to their studies, it is critical they are provided with the resources necessary to succeed and continue achieving academic milestones,” said U.S. Senator John Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to ensure opportunities for students in Amarillo aren’t taken away due to these times of economic uncertainty.”
The funds aim to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements and motivate students toward the successful completion of their education.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.