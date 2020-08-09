1 man dead after overnight motorcycle accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On man has died after an overnight motorcycle accident in downtown Amarillo.
Sunday around 2:20 a.m., an off-duty Amarillo Police Officer was driving south on Taylor Street leaving the Police Department.
When the officer drove through the 1300 block of S. Taylor, he observed a wrecked motorcycle, but no driver.
The officer checked the area and located Richard Dane Barnett, 50 , laying on the ground a short distance from the motorcycle.
Barnett appeared to have major injuries, so the officer called for an ambulance and began life saving measures.
Mr. Barnett died at the scene due to injuries received from the wreck.
The accident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.
