Amarillo tennis community rallies around tennis pro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In early July a petition circled around the Amarillo tennis community to reinstate Jan Much Soegaard to the Amarillo National Tennis Center.
Soegaard has been serving the Amarillo tennis community for over 30 years, ever since he to Amarillo from Norway with his wife and daughter.
“I remember coming in a U-haul and an old red Ford Escort towing behind,” said Soegaard.
Over the last three decades Jan has done a lot for the tennis community, most recently by building a few pickleball courts at the facility. In his time in Amarillo he has also built long-lasting relationships, Alex O’Brien being one of them.
“I was lucky enough to get to hit balls from Alex and feed him some balls,” said Soegaard. “I think I learned a lot more from that then he did.”
O’Brien is a retired professional tennis player. In 2000 he was ranked the world number one doubles player. O’Brien attributes much of his success to what he learned from Soegaard early in his career.
“He coached me throughout my Junior career and when I went to the Pro Tour he helped me a ton,” said O’Brien. “He’s just a generous, considerate person.”
When O’Brien learned that Soegaard was being removed from his position at the Amarillo National Tennis Center, O’Brien felt it was time for him to return the favor.
O’Brien started a petition to reinstate his position and received nearly 2,000 signatures.
Soegaard recently learned that he would be reinstated to his position at the Amarillo National Tennis Center.
