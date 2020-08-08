Typical Summer Outlook, with some Rain Chances

Showers and thunderstorms are currently working their way through the northern portions of the area, and as long as daytime heating is a factor, said storms could be severe, once the sun goes down, expect storms to start to drop in intensity as they work across the region. In terms of chances for Amarillo, chances look pretty small for overnight showers, but it can’t be ruled out entirely. For the rest of this weekend going into early next week, expect continuing overnight rain chances, but warmer temperatures in the mid to upper-90s, drying out later next week.