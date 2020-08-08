Practice with the Sod Squad

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 Sports Anchor Claudia Faust joined the Sod Squad during their final practice of the Texas Collegiate League season.
Upon arriving, she was immediately welcomed as the newest practice member of the team. All Sod Squad newcomers throughout the season were asked to introduce themselves by either singing a song or doing a simple dance to help break the ice.
After choosing the popular “floss” dance, Faust then moved on to join Ben Rozenblum for a quick batting lesson. After explaining that she preferred to bat left-handed because it felt similar to her backhand in tennis, Faust was ready to take a few swings.
After some time in the cage it was important for Faust to get to know her new teammates a bit better. Faust learned that the best dancer on the team is Mitchell Miller and he even showed off his moved. She also learned that Julio and David Marcano are often getting confused for each other by their teammates, and that manager Brett Wellman learned a lot from coaching the Sod Squad.
By the end of practice, they were already offering her a starting position.
