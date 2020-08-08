Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, August 8

AMARILLO (KFDA) - There are 837 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Friday’s report shows 28 new cases and 54 recoveries. The city does not release a report over the weekend.
There are 3,661 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 1,725 cases in Randall County.
4,482 people have recovered and 67 have died.
There are 300 pending tests.
There are 8,926 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 15
Castro County: 200
Childress County: 40
Collingsworth County: 11
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 192
Deaf Smith County: 750
Donley County: 48
Gray County: 217
Hall County: 11
Hansford County: 73
Hartley County: 91
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,050
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 340
Potter County: 3,661
Randall County: 1,725
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 40
Swisher County: 80
Wheeler County: 36
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,204 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 9
Carson County: 9
Castro County: 136
Cottle County: 15
Childress County: 14
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 175
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 36
Gray County: 148
Hall County: 3
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 42
Hemphill County: 29
Hutchinson County: 97
Lipscomb County: 13
Motley County: 3
Moore County: 939
Ochiltree County: 63
Oldham County: 9
Parmer County: 265
Potter County: 3,196
Randall County: 1,286
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 64
Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 139 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 1
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 2
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 15
Parmer County: 8
Potter County: 44
Randall County: 23
Swisher County: 2
There are 764 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 541
Quay County: 34
Roosevelt County: 160
Union County: 29
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
There are 1,073 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,036
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.