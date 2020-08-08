Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, August 8

AMARILLO (KFDA) - There are 837 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Friday’s report shows 28 new cases and 54 recoveries. The city does not release a report over the weekend.

There are 3,661 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 1,725 cases in Randall County.

4,482 people have recovered and 67 have died.

There are 300 pending tests.

Today is Saturday, August 8, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Orange: Extreme...

There are 8,926 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 15

Castro County: 200

Childress County: 40

Collingsworth County: 11

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 192

Deaf Smith County: 750

Donley County: 48

Gray County: 217

Hall County: 11

Hansford County: 73

Hartley County: 91

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 18

Moore County: 1,050

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 340

Potter County: 3,661

Randall County: 1,725

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 40

Swisher County: 80

Wheeler County: 36

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,204 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 9

Carson County: 9

Castro County: 136

Cottle County: 15

Childress County: 14

Collingsworth County: 6

Dallam County: 175

Deaf Smith County: 487

Donley County: 36

Gray County: 148

Hall County: 3

Hartley County: 83

Hansford County: 42

Hemphill County: 29

Hutchinson County: 97

Lipscomb County: 13

Motley County: 3

Moore County: 939

Ochiltree County: 63

Oldham County: 9

Parmer County: 265

Potter County: 3,196

Randall County: 1,286

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 64

Wheeler County: 31

There have also been 139 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 1

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 4

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 2

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 15

Parmer County: 8

Potter County: 44

Randall County: 23

Swisher County: 2

There are 764 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 541

Quay County: 34

Roosevelt County: 160

Union County: 29

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

There are 1,073 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 36

Cimarron County: 1

Texas County: 1,036

There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 32

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

