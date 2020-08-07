‘Someone may have seen something’: Amarillo police ask for help in search of missing woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a woman who has been missing for more than a month.
Linda Barnett was last seen on July 5 on South Kentucky Street in the neighborhood behind the Golden Light Cafe.
We spoke with Amarillo Police Homicide Sergeant Norm Fisher who says somebody may have seen something.
“I haven’t seen any red flags at this moment. The only concern is that Linda is still missing and no one has seen her, and that is our main concern,” said Sgt. Fisher. “I feel that either she got a ride from somebody, somebody saw her that day. Somebody saw something and have just no come forward yet or they are afraid to come forward.”
Linda’s family has not heard from her since July 5 even though she normally calls them every day.
“So once again with her not contacting her family, I’m feeling that maybe something’s happened to her and then maybe she’s close by her house somewhere and somebody just hasn’t checked their property or reported to us,” continued Sgt. Fisher.
Linda has nerve damage in one of her legs and walks with a limp. She has multiple health issues that require medication, which she does not have with her.
She was last seen wearing a multi-color striped shirt and black and gray camouflaged pants.
If you know where she may be or have any information, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
