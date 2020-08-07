Potter County Sheriff’s Office alerts residents of scammers claiming to be Xcel Energy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of scammers claiming to be from Xcel Energy.
According to the PCSO, a citizen received an automated phone call appearing to be from Xcel Energy.
The call prompted her to a person who told her the electricity in her home would be shut off due to non-payment.
The woman realized this was a scam after being transferred to another person who demanded she drive to a retail store and purchase gift cards to pay for the outstanding balance.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of this scam.
If you feel that you have been scammed, call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.
