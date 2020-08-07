Pathpoint Fellowship Church hosting Psalm 91 Experience this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pathpoint Fellowship Church is hosting a back to school communion and prayer service called Covered - The Psalm 91 Experience.
The prayer service will be held on Sunday, August 9 at 9:30 a.m.
The church says the event is a proactive approach to school violence, teen suicides and other challenges facing teachers, students and law enforcement.
This year, the church is expecting over 800 people to attend as Pathpoint kicks off the new school year with encouragement, prayer and communion over the coming year.
An engraved wristband will be given to everyone who attends the event. School teachers will also be given a gift card and school supplies.
After the service, there will be a free lunch and music, as well as activities for the kids.
Pathpoint Fellowship Church is located at 6215 Canyon Drive in Amarillo.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.