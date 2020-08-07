Online child exploitation reports surge in COVID-19 era

“We have a greater number of people using [social media], we think, and we also have all of these new algorithms that the service providers are catching people, and then we have NCMEC sending the volume to us for us to figure out what’s happened,” explained Bell. “We’re concerned about this rise that we’ve had the past few months, and we’re going to go from 7,000 tips to possibly 12,000 tips this year, if this were to continue.”