Officials report 22 new COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico on August 7

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 across Eastern New Mexico on Friday, August 7.
There are 17 new cases in Curry County, four new cases in Roosevelt County and one new case in Union County.
One case in Roosevelt County has been identified as a duplicate and removed from the count.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents due to COVID-19 is now 675.
There have been a total of 21,965 reported cases of the virus in the state.
There are 756 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 533
- Quay County: 34
- Roosevelt County: 160
- Union County: 29
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Union County: 2
There are 8,856 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 8
- Briscoe County: 11
- Carson County: 14
- Castro County: 190
- Childress County: 37
- Collingsworth County: 8
- Cottle County: 14
- Dallam County: 192
- Deaf Smith County: 750
- Donley County: 46
- Gray County: 217
- Hall County: 10
- Hansford County: 64
- Hartley County: 91
- Hemphill County: 42
- Hutchinson County: 121
- Lipscomb County: 16
- Moore County: 1,044
- Motley County: 4
- Ochiltree County: 91
- Oldham County: 14
- Parmer County: 328
- Potter County: 3,661
- Randall County: 1,725
- Roberts County: 7
- Sherman County: 40
- Swisher County: 75
- Wheeler County: 36
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,157 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 8
- Carson County: 9
- Castro County: 136
- Cottle County: 13
- Childress County: 13
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 175
- Deaf Smith County: 487
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 148
- Hall County: 3
- Hartley County: 83
- Hansford County: 40
- Hemphill County: 25
- Hutchinson County: 90
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Motley County: 2
- Moore County: 933
- Ochiltree County: 59
- Oldham County: 9
- Parmer County: 257
- Potter County: 3,196
- Randall County: 1,286
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 36
- Swisher County: 56
- Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 139 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 4
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 4
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 44
- Randall County: 23
- Swisher County: 2
There are 1,073 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 36
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,036
There have been 1,039 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
