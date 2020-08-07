LSC announces postponement of Fall Sports to Spring 2021, except Cross Country

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Conference has announced the official postponement of all Fall sports with the exception of Cross Country.
This means football, soccer, volleyball and basketball will now take place in the Spring.
The Council of Presidents made the decision Friday afternoon just days following the NCAA’s Division II announcement that there will be no Fall Championships and tournaments.
Additionally, golf and tennis will be allowed to compete in their non-championship events in the Fall.
However, a silver lining for the Fall programs at schools like WT is that sports such as football, soccer, volleyball and basketball can still practice during the Fall season under all applicable NCAA Division II rules.
Practices are being delayed until at least August 24, as sports such as cross country, golf and tennis may not start prior to the week of September 21.
WT officials did not immediately provide a comment on the subject.
