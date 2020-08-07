Keep Amarillo Clean hosting North Heights Cleanup this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keep Amarillo Clean is hosting a North Heights Cleanup this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, August 8 from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Volunteers will meet at Bones Hooks Park to begin the cleanup.
Trash bags, disposable gloves and bottled water will be provided.
Volunteers are asked to wear a face mask, closed toed shoes and bring a hat or other sun protective gear.
To sign up your volunteer group, call Valarie Miles at (806) 383-6440.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.