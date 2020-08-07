Keep Amarillo Clean hosting North Heights Cleanup this weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 7, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 10:08 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keep Amarillo Clean is hosting a North Heights Cleanup this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 8 from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at Bones Hooks Park to begin the cleanup.

Trash bags, disposable gloves and bottled water will be provided.

Volunteers are asked to wear a face mask, closed toed shoes and bring a hat or other sun protective gear.

To sign up your volunteer group, call Valarie Miles at (806) 383-6440.

