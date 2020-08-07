Former Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputy indicted for receiving stolen property

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Roosevelt County Grand Jury indicted a former Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputy for receiving stolen property.
The jury indicted 34-year-old Christopher McCasland of Portales on the charge of receiving stolen property over $500 but not more than $2,500, a fourth-degree felony.
The charge stems from a search warrant executed at his home in July.
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s office says officials found multiple items in the home that had been stolen from Colfax County.
An investigation by the New Mexico State Police revealed he had been a law enforcement officer in Colfax at the time and had taken the report on the burglary where the items were stolen.
McCasland is no longer with the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation into the activity in Colfax County continues.
McCasland will be summoned into District Court for an arraignment on the indictment within two weeks.
