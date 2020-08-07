The weekend is starting off on a toasty note with upper 90s to around 100 common at most locations. Scattered storms are expected to pop up as they have the last few days. While it certainly won’t rain everywhere, some fortunate locations will catch a quick downpour. After lows tonight near 70, highs will rebound to 96 both days over the weekend. Scattered storms will also be possible for the next few evenings.
Doppler Dave Has Some August Heat And A Few Storms In The Weekend Outlook
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 8/7