Curry County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A deputy with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, the employee was tested on August 3 and the result came in this afternoon.
The deputy has been quarantined since the test and will continue to quarantine until recovered.
Three employees at the sheriff’s office have been quarantined and tested this afternoon.
They will remain in quarantine until a test result is received and they are cleared by the Department of Health.
