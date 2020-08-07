Clovis Community College receives 5-year grant for student support

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Community College announced the school will receive a U.S. Department of Education TRIO Student Support Services grant to help with student support.
The goal of the grant is to increase college retention and graduation rates at the school.
Clovis Community College will receive $294,725 for the next five years.
The college will use these funds to serve 180 low-income, first-generation or disabled college students to help increase the retention and graduation rates, facilitate the transfer from two year to four year colleges and foster an institutional climate of support.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.