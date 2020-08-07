Canyon ISD balancing in-person and virtual classes

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - For Canyon ISD, school begins in less than two weeks and a majority of parents have opted for their child to attend in-person classes.
“Right now, almost 88-90 percent of our students have chosen to come to school on campus versus online instruction,” said Yolanda Delaney, the director of elementary education for Canyon ISD.
With that ten percent learning virtually, teachers will be balancing lessons for both sets of students.
However, Canyon ISD has a plan in place to make the school year flow and give students the instruction they need.
“A teacher will put together a schedule and communicate that with the parent of virtual students to let them know how long they need to be online, when they need to login and be virtual with the teacher so they can listen to the teacher deliver the instruction and interact face-to-face with their peers,” said Delaney.
Elementary school students will follow a schedule of when to login to their classroom.
Whereas secondary students will login to different classes as they would switch class periods if at school.
“One of the things we are going to try to make our virtual learners basically be live with us. So they are going to follow literally a virtual schedule. So if I have first period algebra one, then I’m going to login through Google Classroom and Google Meet with my first period class and I’m going to be there live,” said Marc Hamil, the director of secondary education for Canyon ISD.
The goal is to make students learning virtually feel as if they are in the classroom by having them learn through web cameras along with everyone else.
And if parents want to switch their child’s learning method, they can.
“Our students can choose to come back at the grading period, the six weeks grading period. So a parent can notify the principal within two weeks of the end of the grading period to let them know of their intent to move back and forth. Either from on campus to virtual or virtual to on campus,” said Delaney.
Amarillo ISD is also leaving the decision of online or in person learning up to the parents.
However, AISD does not start until September 1, and registration is still open. So, it is unknown if a majority of students will choose the in-person learning method like Canyon ISD students or not.
