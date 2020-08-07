Amarillo police: 2 arrested after driving head-on into officer’s car Thursday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested two people after a car drove head-on into an officer’s patrol car Thursday night.
Around 11:46 p.m., officers were flagged down in reference to auto burglary suspects in a Dodge minivan at the Cefco at I-40 and Bell Street.
When officers attempted to detain the suspects, police say 29-year-old Jessi Morris rammed her car into a bystander’s car and then head-on into one of the officer’s patrol cars.
The car then drove back toward the highway to escape before another citizen pinned his car against hers to prevent her from driving away.
Police say Morris got out of the car and ran, but officers were able to catch her.
Morris was accompanied by 23-year-old Nathan Ramirez and a 15-year-old.
One officer sustained minor injuries, and Morris also sustained minor injures.
Morris was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for aggravated assault on a public servant, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention, burglary of vehicles and deadly conduct.
Ramirez was also booked into the Potter County Detention Center for charges of organized criminal activity and a municipal warrant.
