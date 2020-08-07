Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 7 shows 28 new cases, 54 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 837 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 28 new cases and 54 recoveries.
There are 3,661 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 1,725 cases in Randall County.
4,482 people have recovered and 67 have died.
There are 300 pending tests.
There are 8,833 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 8
- Briscoe County: 11
- Carson County: 14
- Castro County: 190
- Childress County: 37
- Collingsworth County: 8
- Cottle County: 14
- Dallam County: 190
- Deaf Smith County: 730
- Donley County: 46
- Gray County: 217
- Hall County: 10
- Hansford County: 64
- Hartley County: 90
- Hemphill County: 42
- Hutchinson County: 121
- Lipscomb County: 16
- Moore County: 1,044
- Motley County: 4
- Ochiltree County: 91
- Oldham County: 14
- Parmer County: 328
- Potter County: 3,661
- Randall County: 1,725
- Roberts County: 7
- Sherman County: 40
- Swisher County: 75
- Wheeler County: 36
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,157 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 8
- Carson County: 9
- Castro County: 136
- Cottle County: 13
- Childress County: 13
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 175
- Deaf Smith County: 487
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 148
- Hall County: 3
- Hartley County: 83
- Hansford County: 40
- Hemphill County: 25
- Hutchinson County: 90
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Motley County: 2
- Moore County: 933
- Ochiltree County: 59
- Oldham County: 9
- Parmer County: 257
- Potter County: 3,196
- Randall County: 1,286
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 36
- Swisher County: 56
- Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 139 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 4
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 4
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 44
- Randall County: 23
- Swisher County: 2
There are 1,073 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 36
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,036
There have been 1,039 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 735 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 516
- Quay County: 34
- Roosevelt County: 157
- Union County: 28
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.