AISD’s For the Record: What parents need to know ahead of students going back to school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hi everyone! And, welcome to our very first episode of ‘For the Record.’
We’re in a time where there’s a lot of information you need to know and that info can change quickly. And, we want to do our very best to keep you informed in a way that is quick and easy to understand.
For the record is one way we’ll do just that…. So here we go.
We’re all gearing up for the start of school. For the record, as parents, the single most important thing you can do right now is to register your child as soon as possible.
By registering, you’re helping create a snapshot of what schools will look like--how many students we can expect in schools and how many will be virtual.
With this snapshot, we can build schedules and design safety measures that are specific to each school and classroom.
Many parents have asked for that information right now, but until students are registered, there are simply some plans we cannot make. Registering your child now helps ensure a stronger, better start to the year for your student.
As you register, you will be asked to choose the in-person or virtual instruction option.
We understand you might be hesitant about making that commitment. This might help. We’re leaving registration open.
If at some point you have a change of heart or learn something new, you can make a switch by calling your child’s counselor or principal up until two weeks before the start of school.
Once you’ve registered, the work begins for us as we build schedules and make plans for our classrooms and campuses.
When we get closer to the start of school on September 1, you’ll begin to hear more from your school with details about all the important things like class schedules, homeroom assignments, and much more.
So, that’s it. For the record, you have our word that we’ll work to create the safest situations we can and minimize the risk to everyone in our schools.
And we’re committed to making sure our virtual students have the best of both worlds. But it all starts with registration. So please, register your student right now here.
