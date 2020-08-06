Xcel Energy Foundation donates nearly $390,000 to 52 nonprofits in Texas and New Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Xcel Energy Foundation has awarded nearly $390,000 to 52 nonprofit organizations and education institutions in Texas and New Mexico that are focused on community-building initiatives.
Over $350,000 was given through the Foundation’s annual focus area grant process that promotes education and economic sustainability.
Around $40,000 in additional donations has been given to these groups to replenish operational budgets drained by the pandemic.
“This has been an extraordinary year of challenges in our communities, and we’re hopeful these grants can provide a shot in the arm to dozens of nonprofits across the area that have labored overtime to help our communities weather the storm and stay focused on long-term benefits,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy in Texas and New Mexico.
The funding for Xcel Energy Foundation grants is provided by shareholders of Xcel Energy.
