WT staff member making sure no student goes hungry due to COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - When COVID-19 hit West Texas in March, it sent many international students into a panic.
With school being shut down, some students had no way of earning an income and no way of getting food.
“We can’t work anywhere in America, only on campus. So I was about to get a job on campus but when [COVID-19] came up, the job got cancelled. So I was like by myself, with no income. So I was like what are we going to do? How am I going to eat?” said Louis Gueye, an international student at West Texas A&M University.
This is the issue international students at WT were faced with in the spring when school shut down due to COVID-19.
“During this pandemic, we can’t work off campus so it’s kind of helped us sustain our self during this pandemic,” said Abraham Seankeke, another international student at West Texas A&M University.
That's when Kristine Combs, the director of international student services stepped up to make sure her students were fed.
“Kristine came as an angel and she provides the food,” said Gueye.
Combs and another staff member started a food bank to help these students.
Since then, the food bank has grown and is helping many international students.
“The office staff was concerned about how they would have money to but food. At the same time, all these other countries were reporting massive COVID cases and they were shutting down. Therefore parents were losing jobs or having to stop their employment. Banks were closing down. I became very concerned that even if parents wanted to send money to their student it would be very difficult to do,” said Kristine Combs, director of international student services.
Many international students are now considering this act of kindness a blessing for not only them, but their families as well.
“It’s been a very big relief especially with everything that is going around. Not just for me but for my family, knowing that we have support,” said Vanessa Lemus, international student at West Texas A&M University.
With classes beginning again at WT, Combs is expecting more students, both international and domestic, will be in need of food.
If you would like to help with the food bank, you can contact Kristine Combs at kcombs@wtamu.edu or 806-651-2073.
