Wheeler County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, now at 5 active cases

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on August 6.
The Wheeler County Emergency Management’s report for August 6 shows two new cases in the county.
There are now 36 positive cases with 31 recoveries.
That leaves five active cases.
Five people are in home isolation.
There is one pending test.
There are 8,608 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 8
- Briscoe County: 11
- Carson County: 13
- Castro County: 170
- Childress County: 34
- Collingsworth County: 7
- Cottle County: 14
- Dallam County: 186
- Deaf Smith County: 711
- Donley County: 43
- Gray County: 211
- Hall County: 8
- Hansford County: 59
- Hartley County: 90
- Hemphill County: 41
- Hutchinson County: 114
- Lipscomb County: 15
- Moore County: 1,013
- Motley County: 4
- Ochiltree County: 84
- Oldham County: 13
- Parmer County: 311
- Potter County: 3,607
- Randall County: 1,683
- Roberts County: 7
- Sherman County: 40
- Swisher County: 75
- Wheeler County: 36
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,967 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 9
- Castro County: 124
- Cottle County: 10
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 175
- Deaf Smith County: 487
- Donley County: 33
- Gray County: 148
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 83
- Hansford County: 37
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 80
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 2
- Moore County: 904
- Ochiltree County: 58
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 231
- Potter County: 3,158
- Randall County: 1,238
- Roberts County: 5
- Sherman County: 36
- Swisher County: 56
- Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 3
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 4
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 43
- Randall County: 23
- Swisher County: 2
There are 1,073 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 36
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,036
There have been 1,039 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 720 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 506
- Quay County: 34
- Roosevelt County: 152
- Union County: 28
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Union County: 2
