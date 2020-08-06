Texas Tech announces termination of Lady Raiders Coach Marlene Stollings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University has announced the termination of Lady Raider basketball head coach Marlene Stollings, effective immediately.
A report published in USA Today on Wednesday alleged Coach Marlene Stollings of maintaining a toxic work environment for players, as well as sexual harassment from a former strength and conditioning coach, Ralph Petrella. Petrella was reported to have resigned before an investigation was started into his conduct.
Among the claims are an emphasis of keeping elevated heart rates that were supposed to be maintained throughout games. Some players said they were ridiculed.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt will host a Zoom press conference Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. Additional information regarding the press conference will be released on Friday morning.
