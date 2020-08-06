Speed limit moves from 70 to 60 on portion of Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The speed limit on a portion of Loop 335 moved from 70 down to 60 miles per hour.
From Tascosa Road to near Southwest 9th Avenue, the speed limit is now 60 instead of 70. The signs were changed in that area earlier this week.
TxDOT Spokeswoman Sonja Gross said the department did a speed study because of the high number of wrecks in the area.
Other safety measures include warning signs with flashing lights and signs on 9th Avenue saying traffic on the Loop doesn’t stop.
