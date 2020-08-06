Sod Squad loss forces game three

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Squad’s 14-2 loss tonight forces the Amarillo team to face the Tulsa Drillers in game three tomorrow.
If the Sod Squad won tonight’s game there would have been no game three and the Sod Squad would have moved on directly to the Texas Collegiate League Championship on Saturday.
The Tulsa Driller took an early lead in tonight’s game scoring six runs in the first four innings.
Heading into the bottom of the fourth inning the Sod Squad was down 6-0 but RBI doubles by Ben Rozenblum and Jose Torres would give the Sod Squad a more manageable 6-2 deficit.
The Tulsa Drillers offense was nearly unstoppable in game two. With 14 runs and 16 hits, the Sod Squad was unable to make a comeback.
First pitch for game three on Thursday is at 7:05 pm.
